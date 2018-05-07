Reject hate politics, says MCA president after video makes rounds

BENTONG, MALAYSIA: "Heaven is watching what the people are doing," said Malaysian Chinese Association president Liow Tiong Lai in response to Democratic Action Party (DAP) stalwart Lim Kit Siang's statement that the "hit the villain" video has nothing to do with DAP.

Speaking to reportersin Malaysia yesterday, Mr Liow urged the Chinese community to unite in rejecting hate politics.

"This is a serious issue. We need to ensure our societal values are not undermined. We want a harmonious and caring society," he said.

A profanity-laden video stirred up controversy for threatening and cursing six Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders during a da xiao ren (hit the villain) ritual.

Da xiao ren is a folk ritual to "chase away" bad luck and wicked people.

In the video, a man recites the names of six BN leaders, including Mr Liow, his deputy Wee Ka Siong and Youth chief Chong Sin Woon.

The others are Gerakan president Mah Siew Keong and his vice-president Dominic Lau, as well as Malaysian Indian Congress president S. Subramaniam. All six are standing in Wednesday's general election.

According to Sin Chew Daily, DAP's candidate in Balakong Eddie Ng confirmed the actors in the video were Balakong DAP members, but stressed the video had nothing to do with the party.

Mr Liow lodged a police report over the video on Saturday.

Mr Lim also said the party was not behind the video when asked on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mr Liow said he would focus on enlightening the people on the many aspects of issues so they would not be "poisoned and misled" by the opposition.