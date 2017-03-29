Remains in sunken Korean ferry 'animal bones'

A family member of one of the victims throwing a flower into the sea off Jindo during a memorial ceremony yesterday.

SEOUL: Forensic examination showed that bone fragments found near a salvaged ferry that sank in one of Korea's worst disasters three years ago came from an animal and not an unrecovered victim, as an official had said earlier.

Nine people remain missing of the 304 dead, most of them children on a school trip, in the April 16 2014 disaster after the structurally unsound and overloaded Sewol capsized and sank off the southwest coast.

Earlier, Mr Lee Cheol Jo, the official heading the task force on the salvage operation, told a briefing that six pieces of remains found appeared to come from at least one unrecovered victim.