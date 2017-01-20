Report bribe? Get matching reward

PETALING JAYA: Civil servants in Malaysia who report instances of corruption will receive an incentive equal to the amount offered in the bribe, said Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy chief commissioner Shamsun Bahrin Mohd Jamil, The Star reported.

"For example, an officer is offered a bribe of RM10,000 (S$3,000) and he reports it to us - if the case goes through and the accused is charged, the officer would be granted a RM10,000 incentive, which matches the bribe," he said.

Mr Shamsun Bahrin said the lowest incentive offered would be RM500.

"If it (the offered bribe) is RM1,000 then the incentive would match that," he said.

According to Mr Shamsun Bahrin, the goal is to encourage civil servants to report bribery, which would in turn go a long way to eradicating corruption altogether.

He said this incentive was based on a circular published in 2011.

However, Mr Shamsun Bahrin also said that only 162 civil servants had reported instances of bribery since 2011.

STEP UP CORRUPTION WAR

"There are 1.6 million civil servants, so only 0.01 per cent of them have reported cases.

"We do not want this," he added, urging more civil servants to step up against corruption.

"We do not want the public sector to be seen as corrupt.