Report: Senate committee plans  to question Trump's son-in-law

WASHINGTON The Senate Intelligence Committee plans to question US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Mr Jared Kushner, as part of its investigation into ties between Trump associates and Russian officials, the New York Times reported yesterday.

Mr Kushner, an adviser to Mr Trump during his presidential campaign and in the White House, would be the closest person to the president to be questioned in the congressional investigations into Russia's role in the 2016 election.

The panel wants to ask Mr Kushner about two meetings arranged with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak at Trump Tower in New York in December, as well as a meeting with the head of Russia's state-owned development bank, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified administration and congressional officials.

The bank, Vnesheconombank, was among the Russian banks sanctioned by the Obama administration in 2014 after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea.

In a separate development, Mr Trump has asked Mr Kushner to lead a new White House office that aims to apply ideas from the business world to help streamline the government, the Washington Post reported on Sunday.

The White House Office of Innovation was to be unveiled yesterday with sweeping authority to overhaul the bureaucracy and fulfil key campaign promises, such as reforming care for veterans and fighting opioid addiction, the Post said.

"I promised the American people I would produce results, and apply my 'ahead of schedule, under budget' mentality to the government," Mr Trump was quoted as saying.

The new office is made up of former private sector executives.