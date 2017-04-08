Responses from around the world

A decision by US President Donald Trump to order Tomahawk missile strikes on military targets in Syria following a chemical attack has drawn both support and criticism from the international community.

Here are some of the responses:

CHINA

China is "concerned" by the recent events in Syria, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, adding: "What is urgent now is to avoid further deterioration of the situation.

"We oppose use of chemical weapons by any country, organisation or individual in any circumstance, for any purpose."

BRITAIN

"The UK government fully supports the US action, which we believe was an appropriate response to the barbaric chemical weapons attack launched by the Syrian regime and is intended to deter further attacks," a government spokesman said.

AUSTRALIA

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he supported the US air strike, calling it a "proportionate and calibrated response".

ISRAEL

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he supports the "strong and clear message" sent by a US strike in Syria.

"In both word and action, President Trump sent a strong and clear message today that the use and spread of chemical weapons will not be tolerated," a statement from Mr Netanyahu's office said.

SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia said it "fully supports" the US strikes on military targets in Syria, saying the decision was a "courageous decision" by Mr Trump in response to the use of chemical weapons against civilians.

RUSSIA

President Vladimir Putin believes the US missile strikes broke international law and seriously hurt US-Russia relations, news agencies cited the Kremlin as saying.

IRAN

Iran, another Syrian ally, "strongly condemned" the strike, just as it condemned "all unilateral military action".

INDONESIA

Indonesia, home to the world's largest Muslim population, said it also strongly condemned the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

"At the same time, Indonesia is concerned with unilateral actions by any parties, including the use of Tomahawk missiles, in responding to the chemical weapon attack tragedy in Syria," Foreign Ministry spokesman Armanatha Nasir said.