Rights group says Rohingya probe a 'whitewash'

YANGON Human rights group Amnesty International poured scorn on a Myanmar military investigation into alleged atrocities against Rohingya Muslims.

It branded the investigation a "whitewash" and called for UN and independent investigators to be allowed into the country.

More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since late August, driven out by a counter-insurgency clearance operation in Rakhine State.

Myanmar's military has consistently protested its innocence and, on Monday, it posted the findings of an internal investigation on the Facebook page of its commander in chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.