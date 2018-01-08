Rohingya rebels claim ambush on Myanmar security forces
YANGON Rohingya rebels yesterday claimed responsibility for an ambush on Myanmar security forces that left several wounded in northern Rakhine state, the first attack in weeks in a region gutted by violence.
Rakhine was plunged into turmoil last August, when a series of insurgent raids prompted a military backlash so brutal the United Nations says it likely amounts to ethnic cleansing of the Muslim Rohingya minority.
The insurgents, known as the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), have launched few attacks in recent months. But the army reported that "about ten" Rohingya militants ambushed a car with hand-made mines and gunfire on Friday morning, wounding two officers and their driver. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now