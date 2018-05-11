Rumours of special meetings to win back country false: Najib

Barisan Nasional (BN) did not cheat in the Malaysian election and accepts the verdict of the people, said the former ruling coalition's chief, Mr Najib Razak.

Mr Najib's statement comes after the coalition failed to achieve a simple majority to form a Federal Government in the 14th General Election.

"There were defamatory and seditious statements that said Barisan cheated during the general elections," said Mr Najib in an address at Putra World Trade Centre yesterday morning.

"There was no cheating by Barisan Nasional members."

After the stunning defeat, Mr Najib said he was proud of what he had achieved as prime minister since he took office in 2009.

"We have created more than three million jobs and the poverty level is at a record low.

"However, it is clear what we did is less appealing compared to what was offered by our opponents.

"We did our best but I admit there was some imperfection but our priority has always been to ensure the security and prosperity of Malaysians."

The Pekan MP said he accepted the verdict of the people, The Star reported.