Rural Sabah and Sarawak key to BN victory

These women in Nanga Singat (above) and Nanga Semah villages are in the Igan parliamentary constituency, Malaysia's smallest constituency in terms of electorate size.

SIBU, SARAWAK: One answer to why Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is heading for another likely victory in next week's general election can be found in the remote village of Sawai, tucked between vast palm oil plantations and a river in central Sarawak.

Few of Sawai's residents have heard of 1Malaysia Development Berhad or 1MDB, let alone the multi-billion-dollar scandal surrounding the state fund that has dogged the prime minister since 2015 and fuelled opposition to his bid for re-election on May 9.

But everyone here knows about the cash handouts, fishing and farming subsidies, crates of mineral water and life jackets for children who take river boats to school - and they know all that comes from Mr Najib's long-ruling coalition, Barisan Nasional (BN).

"We are 100 per cent Barisan," said villager Usup Sirai. "The government has done a lot for us. If we support other people, it would not have the same outcome as supporting the government."

BN is facing its toughest election yet thanks to a challenge led by Malaysia's former strongman, Mahathir Mohamad, a one-time mentor of Mr Najib and now his fiercest critic.

But the chances of Mr Najib losing are seen as slim, in large part because of villages like Sawai that faithfully vote for BN.

Sawai is part of the Igan parliamentary constituency, which BN won uncontested in 2008 and took again in 2013 with 87 per cent of the votes.

It helps that votes in sparsely populated rural areas carry more clout than votes in cities, where popular disgust over corruption and the cost of living favour the opposition.

Igan, with just 19,592 voters, is the country's smallest constituency in terms of electorate size.

By contrast, Bangi, an urban constituency in Selangor state held by the opposition, is the biggest with 178,790 voters. Both elect one lawmaker.

Two-thirds of the constituencies in the Borneo states of Sabah and Sarawak are rural or semi-rural, which means they are important for BN to secure a parliamentary majority even if it loses the popular vote, as it did in the 2013 election. The two states together account for a quarter of all parliament seats.

Critics accuse Mr Najib - as they did Mr Mahathir before him - of gerrymandering to tilt elections in his favour, and point to a recent redrawing of electoral boundaries as further evidence.

The Election Commission insists it is independent and says its electoral map changes in March did not favour BN. The government says there was no political interference.

Mr Eric See-To, deputy director of BN's strategic communications, said the Malaysia Agreement of 1963, under which Sabah and Sarawak joined Malaya and Singapore to form Malaysia, stipulated that the two states get representation in parliament that reflects their size. Sabah and Sarawak account for about 60 per cent of Malaysia's land mass.

As a result, nine of Malaysia's smallest 10 parliamentary constituencies in terms of electorate size are in Sarawak.

Mr Baru Bian, an opposition leader in Sarawak, says he struggles to win voters over in rural areas.

"To some of these old folks, they see the party as the government and the government as the party ... (they) think if no BN then there will be no development in their areas."

The development support is indeed impressive.

Take Nanga Singat, an Igan village without electricity that is 90 minutes by boat from the nearest town. Its 500 residents, who mostly live in the same wooden longhouse, use purification tanks installed by BN to make river or rain water drinkable.

"If we vote for the opposition, maybe they will let the longhouse suffer. So we just follow and vote BN," said Mr Francis Kiah Pengarah, village headman for the past 40 years.

Villagers were unaware that Dr Mahathir was now leading the opposition, but dismissed the 92-year-old as too old.