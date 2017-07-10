Russia sanctions stay, Trump tweets

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump said yesterday it was time to work "constructively" with Russia, but ruled out easing sanctions while the countries remained at odds over the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine.

In a series of tweets on his return from Europe, Mr Trump said he had confronted his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over evidence from the US intelligence agencies that Moscow meddled in the 2016 election when the two leaders met for the first time in Germany on Friday.

And while he welcomed an agreement for the start of a ceasefire in Syria, Mr Trump said it was too early to consider any easing of US sanctions on Russia "until the Ukrainian & Syrian problems are solved".

"I strongly pressed President Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election," Mr Trump said of their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

"He vehemently denied it. I've already given my opinion."

Mr Trump said he and Mr Putin had talked about the idea of setting up what he called "an impenetrable cyber security unit" to prevent hacking in future elections, without giving details.

He also said they had discussed the implementation of a ceasefire in Syria which began on Sunday, saying "it will save lives".