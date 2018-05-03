S Korea wants US troops to stay regardless of any treaty with North

SEOULSouth Korea said yesterday that the issue of US troops stationed in the South is unrelated to any future peace treaty with North Korea and that American forces should stay even if such an agreement is signed.

"US troops stationed in South Korea are an issue regarding the alliance between South Korea and the United States. It has nothing to do with signing peace treaties," said Mr Kim Eui Kyeom, a spokesman for the presidential Blue House, citing President Moon Jae In.

The Blue House was responding to questions about a column written by South Korean presidential adviser and academic Moon Chung In that was published earlier this week.

He had said it would be difficult to justify the presence of US forces in South Korea if a peace treaty was signed after the two Koreas agreed at an historic summit last week to put an end to the Korean conflict.

However, Seoul wants the troops to stay because US forces in South Korea play the role of a mediator in military confrontations between neighbouring superpowers like China and Japan, another presidential official told reporters on condition of anonymity earlier yesterday.

The US has around 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea. North Korea has long demanded that they be removed as one of the conditions for giving up its nuclear and missile programmes.