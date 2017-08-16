Sabah boy's finger stuck in fidget spinner for 5 hours

KOTA KINABALU: A five-year-old boy in Sabah had to endure pain for five hours after his middle finger got stuck in a fidget spinner.

Medical personnel at Kota Belud Hospital had to call in the Fire and Rescue Services Department to cut the spinner away from Mohd Alfath Izwan Mohd Rosdi's finger.

"He was in pain and his finger was swelling. There was no way we could take it out," said his mother Maryati Datu Jamalin.

Madam Maryati said her son was playing with the popular toy, belonging to his elder brother, before falling asleep on a chair in the living room after lunch on Sunday.

She said: "When he woke up around 3.30pm, he started crying in pain as his middle finger was stuck in the device.

"I tried different ways to pull out the spinner from his finger, including using oil and soap. I even tried to break the spinner but I could not."

She immediately rushed him to the district hospital emergency unit and firemen were called in to help.