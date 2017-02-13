Samsung boss to be questioned again today
SEOUL: South Korea's special prosecutor said it would again summon Samsung Group scion Lee Jae Yong to question him on suspicion of bribery, as it investigates a graft scandal that has engulfed the country's president.
Last month, special prosecution officials questioned Mr Lee, 48, for more than 22 hours straight, but a court rejected a warrant to arrest him.
The scandal has led parliament to impeach President Park Geun Hye.
Mr Lee Kyu Chul, a spokesman for the special prosecutor, said the office would decide later, possibly this week, whether to again seek an arrest warrant for Mr Lee, after he is questioned today.
Two other executives of Samsung, the country's largest conglomerate, would also be questioned today, he said. - REUTERS