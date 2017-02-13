Samsung boss to be questioned again today

Billionaire Lee Jae Yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., arrives for a company event at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday, Jan. 19, 2015.

SEOUL: South Korea's special prosecutor said it would again summon Samsung Group scion Lee Jae Yong to question him on suspicion of bribery, as it investigates a graft scandal that has engulfed the country's president.

Last month, special prosecution officials questioned Mr Lee, 48, for more than 22 hours straight, but a court rejected a warrant to arrest him.

The scandal has led parliament to impeach President Park Geun Hye.

Mr Lee Kyu Chul, a spokesman for the special prosecutor, said the office would decide later, possibly this week, whether to again seek an arrest warrant for Mr Lee, after he is questioned today.