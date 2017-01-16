Samsung heir's anxious wait

SEOUL South Korean prosecutors investigating the influence-peddling scandal involving President Park Geun Hye said they would decide today whether to arrest the heir to the Samsung group over alleged bribery.

Mr Lee Jae Yong, Samsung Electronics vice-chairman, is accused of approving a decision to pay Ms Park's secret confidante Choi Soon-Sil large sums of money to secure favourable decisions.

He was quizzed through Thursday and Friday as a criminal suspect, and three other senior Samsung executives were also questioned.