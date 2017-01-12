Samsung scion now a suspect in presidential scandal

Billionaire Lee Jae Yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., arrives for a company event at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday, Jan. 19, 2015.

SEOUL: Samsung heir Lee Jae Yong has become a suspect in a widening probe into the corruption and influence-peddling scandal engulfing impeached South Korean President Park Geun Hye, prosecutors said yesterday.

Mr Lee, vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics and the son of the Samsung Group chairman Lee Kun Hee, would be quizzed as a "suspect" in connection with bribery, prosecutors said.

The affair centres on Ms Park's confidante Ms Choi Soon Sil, who is accused of using ties with the president to coerce firms into "donating" tens of millions of dollars to two non-profit foundations which Ms Choi then used as her personal ATMs.