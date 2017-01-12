Sarawak chief minister dies of heart attack

Sarawak Chief Minister Adenan Satem (centre) leaving after casting his vote at a polling station in Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia in May 2016.

KUCHING Sarawak Chief Minister Adenan Satem died yesterday afternoon following a heart attack. The 72-year-old was admitted to hospital on Sunday.

Sarawak will observe seven days of mourning, reported The Star. Flags will be flown at half-mast and all official functions will be postponed, Deputy Chief Minister Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said.

A state funeral will be held today. Prime Minister Najib Razak will be among those attending the funeral.

Mr Adenan became the fifth chief minister of the state three years ago, replacing Mr Abdul Taib Mahmud.

Many have attributed Barisan Nasional's landslide victory (72 out of the 82 state seats) in last year's Sarawak state election to Mr Adenan's leadership.