Search on for US man who broadcast killing on Facebook

CHICAGO: Cleveland police issued an arrest warrant yesterday for a gunman they said murdered a man in a crime he broadcast live on Facebook.

Officials in the city of Ohio, Cleveland, said suspect Steve Stephens, 37, shot his 74-year old victim Robert Godwin Sr at random on Easter Sunday.

"Suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are still not verified," Cleveland police said in a statement.

"Suspect in this case is... armed and dangerous. If seen call 9-1-1. Do not approach."

ON ALERT

Police said Stevens may be out of the mid-western state and asked residents of Indiana, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania to be on alert.

Stevens worked for Beech Brook, a behavioral health agency serving children through mental health services, foster care and adoption, and other services.

In his broadcast, Stevens displayed his Beech Brook badge. The facility did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mayor Frank Jackson told reporters that police were still trying to communicate with the suspect.

"We want to communicate to him that we know who he is, that he will eventually be caught and that we're saying to him that he need not do any more," said Mr Jackson.

Stephens was at large after fleeing in a white Ford Fusion with temporary licence plates, police said.