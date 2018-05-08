Second India teen raped, set on fire: Police

NEW DELHI A 17-year-old is battling for her life yesterday after being raped, doused in kerosene and set on fire, the second such case to shake India as it battles an increase in sexual crimes.

The teenager was attacked on the same day and in the same eastern state of Jharkhand as a 16-year-old who was raped and burned to death.

"The girl has suffered 70 per cent first-degree burns. There is a chance that she will survive," a police superintendent of Pakur district told AFP.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man who lives in the same neighbourhood as the latest victim.

The two incidents happened on Friday in Jharkhand's Chatra district and 15 people have been detained.

The suspect in the first case is said to have been angered by a village council decision that he should do 100 sit-ups and pay a US$750 (S$1,000) fine for raping the girl, and he attacked the girl's parents and set their house on fire with the teenager inside.

The two cases have shone a spotlight on the treatment of rape in India, where 40,000 cases were reported in 2016.

The country had already been agonising over the brutal gang-rape and killing of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir state, which is to be raised in the Supreme Court today.

The debate has been heightened by new police figures indicating that more than five women were raped every day in New Delhi this year.

As many as 578 rape cases were reported up to April 15, against 563 last year during the same period, police said.

Indian authorities have faced renewed pressure to act over sexual assault since the killing of the girl in Jammu.