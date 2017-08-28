Second man arrested over Buckingham Palace sword attack

LONDON Police investigating Friday's sword attack outside Buckingham Palace in London arrested a second man yesterday, a statement said.

The 30-year-old was arrested in West London and police are searching the property.

A warrant for the extended detention of the 26-year-old man involved in Friday's incident has also been granted, the statement said. The suspect, who was arrested under the Terrorism Act, had apparently reached for a 1.2m sword upon being challenged by unarmed police officers after deliberately driving at them outside the landmark.

Meanwhile, the Islamic State in Iraq and Syriaon Saturday claimed responsibility for the knife attack on patrolling soldiers a day before in Brussels, Belgium. The city's Mayor Philippe Close said the attack had been carried out by a "lone individual".