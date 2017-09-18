Second man arrested over London bombing

LONDON: A second man has been arrested over last Friday's bombing of a London commuter train that injured 30 people, and Britain remained on its highest level of alert with soldiers helping provide security.

The 21-year-old man was detained under Britain's Terrorism Act in the west London suburb of Hounslow just before midnight on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man in the departure lounge of Dover port earlier on Saturday in what they called a "significant" step and then raided a property in Sunbury, a town near London and about 6km from Hounslow.

The home-made bomb shot flames through a train carriage at west London's Parsons Green tube station during the Friday morning rush hour but apparently failed to detonate fully.

Terrorist group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria claimed responsibility as it has for other attacks in Britain this year.