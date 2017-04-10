Second person arrested over Stockholm attack

STOCKHOLM: A second suspect was arrested yesterday in connection with the Stockholm truck attack that killed four people and injured 15, a district court said.

"I can confirm that a second person has been arrested," Stockholm District Court Judge Helga Hullman told AFP.

The new suspect, whose identity was not disclosed, is being investigated for a "terrorist crime (by committing) murder," spokesman Karin Rosander at the Swedish Prosecution Authority told public broadcaster SVT.

The prosecution has until Wednesday to ask a court to remand the suspect in custody, Ms Rosander said.

The first suspect was identified as a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan who had "applied for a permanent residency permit in 2014" - a request later rejected - police said yesterday.