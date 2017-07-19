Security guards take down MMA fighter

A video of a brawl between security guards and a man believed to be a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter at a condominium in Subang Jaya, Malaysia, has gone viral.Posted by Discover Subang Jaya on Facebook, the video has garnered more than 6.2 million views. The assailant is seen in an argument with a guard. It erupts into a brawl after he kicks the guard's left shin, reported The Star. Finally, four guards manage to subdue the man, a self-proclaimed MMA fighter, who is believed to have admitted "it was my mistake".