Selangor Sultan revokes Muslim preacher's credentials

The Sultan of Selangor has ordered the state's Islamic Council to revoke the preaching credentials of Muslim preacher Zamihan Mat Zin.

The secretary of the Selangor Council of the Royal Court Hanafisah Jais said Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah had consulted the council before issuing the instruction.

The Sultan then decreed that all mosque and surau (prayer hall) committees must now record all lectures held at their grounds for content monitoring purposes.

He also ordered that public address (PA) broadcasts of all mosques and surau lectures be limited to the compound of the facilities.

Zamihan was detained last week for investigations into possible sedition after he gave a religious lecture in which he criticised a sultan - understood to be the Johor ruler - for barring a Muslim-only launderette in the state.

In a video uploaded on YouTube, Zamihan said: "There was a sultan who had said Muslim-friendly launderettes are not allowed in his state. It is not right for the sultan to say such things."

He also said that Chinese people were unhygienic and should patronise "normal" launderettes.