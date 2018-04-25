Senate committee paves way for Pompeo to become top US diplomat

A US Senate committee approved President Donald Trump's choice for secretary of state on Monday after an opposing Republican senator gave into pressure from his party.

The 21-man Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved the nomination of Mr Mike Pompeo on a party-line vote, with all 11 Republicans backing him, nine Democrats opposed and one Democrat, Mr Chris Coons, voting "present" because one Republican was at a funeral out of town.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said there were enough votes in the full Senate to confirm Mr Pompeo this week.

Mr Pompeo became one of Mr Trump's closest advisers during his 15 months as CIA director.

He most recently has been deeply involved in preparations for Mr Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, including meeting with him three weeks ago.

While many Democrats consider Mr Pompeo too hawkish and worry about past harsh statements on homosexuality and Islam, he has the support of at least three Democratic senators not on the committee who are running for re-election in states Mr Trump won easily in 2016.

That all but assures Mr Pompeo will be confirmed.

No Republican besides Senator Rand Paul, who changed his vote on Monday, had announced opposition.

Mr Paul's late switch meant Mr Pompeo avoided the embarrassment of being the first nominee for secretary of state to fail to secure the committee's endorsement since it began considering them in the late 19th century.

That would have weakened Mr Pompeo's reputation internationally and cast a cloud over Mr Trump's push to overhaul his national security team after firing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replacing his national security adviser, Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster, with Mr John Bolton, also known as a hawk.

Mr Paul has repeatedly threatened opposition on policy positions by Mr Trump, before changing his mind at the last minute.