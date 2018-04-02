Senator Warren tells Beijing US waking up to trade abuses

US policy toward China has been misdirected for decades and policymakers are now recalibrating ties, Senator Elizabeth Warren told reporters during a visit to Beijing amid heightened trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Ms Warren's visit comes as US President Donald Trump prepares to implement more than US$50 billion (S$65 billion) in tariffs on Chinese goods meant to punish China over US allegations that Beijing systematically misappropriated American intellectual property.

The Massachusetts Democrat and Trump foe, who has been touted as a potential 2020 presidential candidate despite rejecting such speculation, has said US trade policy needs a rethink and that she is not afraid of tariffs.

After years of mistakenly assuming economic engagement would lead to a more open China, the US government was waking up to Chinese demands for US companies to give up their know-how in exchange for access to its market, Ms Warren said.

"The whole policy was misdirected. We told ourselves a happy-face story that never fit with the facts," Ms Warren told reporters on Saturday, during a three-day visit to China that began on Friday.

"Now US policymakers are starting to look more aggressively at pushing China to open up the markets without demanding a hostage price of access to US technology," she said.

NORTH KOREA

Ms Warren discussed trade issues and North Korea with senior Chinese officials, including Mr Liu He, the vice premier for economic policy, Mr Yang Jiechi, a top diplomat, and Minister of Defence Wei Fenghe.

She said she told officials she met that Americans cannot support a more integrated economic system with China if it"fails to respect basic human rights".

China's ruling Communist Party has tightened controls on society since President Xi Jinping assumed power, from online censorship to a crackdown on activists and non-governmental organisations, though Chinese officials routinely deny accusations of rights abuses.

Ms Warren also made stops in Japan and South Korea, and she said that US allies in Asia were having trouble understanding Mr Trump's "chaotic" foreign policy.