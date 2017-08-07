Senior Umno leaders ask for probe into Mahathir's finances

KUALA LUMPUR Senior Umno leaders are calling for a probe into the family wealth of Dr Mahathir Mohamad, after the former Malaysian premier alleged last week that Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had accumulated RM230 million (S$73 million) in the 1990s.

According to the Malay Mail Online, Defence Minister and Umno vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein said yesterday that Dr Mahathir - now an opposition leader and vocal government critic - and his family should be investigated over the riches accumulated by them during his 22 years in power.

The call was echoed by Tourism and Culture Minister Nazri Aziz, who also came to Mr Zahid's defence.

"The Deputy Prime Minister got his wealth when he gave up his position as a political secretary and concentrated on his business. But even then, his wealth did not reach RM230 million.

"If others can become rich in carrying out businesses, what is wrong if he did so," he told reporters, according to news site The Star.

Dr Mahathir had claimed in a video posted on Facebook last Monday that Mr Zahid had told him in 1996 that he had RM230 million in his bank account.

He also claimed in the same video that shortly after becoming deputy prime minister, Mr Zahid had wanted to replace Mr Najib as prime minister and sought Dr Mahathir's blessings to do so.

Mr Zahid has denied both allegations and offered himself up for investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

"At the same time, I hope MACC will also investigate his (Dr Mahathir's) assets and the wealth of his family," he was reported as saying on Saturday by news agency Bernama.

Mr Hishamuddin and Mr Nazri took a similar tack yesterday, saying that if Mr Zahid was willing to be investigated, then "the complainant", a reference to Dr Mahathir, should not be spared a similar probe.

ATTACKS

Both the ruling administration and the opposition have recently stepped up efforts to close ranks and ramp up attacks against each other as the country moves closer to the next general election, which must be called by August next year.