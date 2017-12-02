Seoul: N. Korea’s missile has not shown critical capabilities

A photo released by the state news agency of North Korea on Thursday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looking at the launch of the newly developed inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasong-15.

SEOUL North Korea's latest missile test places Washington within range, but it still needs to prove critical missile technology, such as re-entry, terminal stage guidance and warhead activation, Seoul said yesterday.

But South Korea said it expected Pyongyang to now pause its provocative missile testing programme due to a number of reasons, including the northern hemisphere winter season.

Pyongyang said its Wednesday test was a "breakthrough", and leader Kim Jong Un said the country had "finally realised the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force".

South Korea's Ministry of Defence said the Hwasong-15 missile was a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) which can fly more than 13,000km.

South Korean President Moon Jae In on Thursday told US President Donald Trump that the new missile was North Korea's most advanced.