Seriously creepy monkey business

Malaysian motorists have been spooked by the sight of discarded mannequins and soft toys hanging on trees along a lonely stretch of road at an industrial park in Seremban. China Press reported that motorists felt a chill whenever they drove past, especially at night. The items were dumped there and street cleaners put them up on the trees to scare away monkeys. A factory employee said: "The Municipal Council cleaned up the area several years ago, but more items found their way there."

