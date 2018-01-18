Shanghai shrouded in fog
A dense fog engulfed Shanghai on Tuesday morning, affecting road, water and air traffic while transforming the city into a "heavenly world" as in traditional Chinese watercolour paintings.
In its densest moment, the only few remaining visible parts of the skyline included the tips of the city's tallest buildings, such as the Jinmao Tower (in foreground) and Shanghai Tower. - CHINA DAILY/ANN
