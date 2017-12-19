Shinee member Kim Jong Hyun dies: Star's sister told police he seemed suicidal

Kim Jong Hyun (above in brown) in Singapore on Nov 24 with fellow Shinee members and girl group Red Velvet.

SEOUL K-pop group Shinee lead vocalist Kim Jong Hyun, 27, died yesterday in an apparent suicide, according to local reports.

Police found him unconscious at 6.10pm (Korea time) in his apartment located in Cheongdam-dong, in the upscale Gangnam district, after his sister made a report at 4.42pm saying her brother seemed suicidal, some reports said.

The YTN news channel, however, reported that he had checked into a serviced residence for two nights.

Better known as Jonghyun, he was taken to a nearby hospital but eventually died.

Reports suggested he died of cardiac arrest from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning by burning charcoal.

​Police are investigating the incident as a suspected suicide.

Jonghyun made his debut in 2008 as part of the five-member group Shinee, which produced hit singles such as Ring Ding Dong.

He went solo in 2015 and performed two solo concerts in Seoul earlier this month.

According to the reports, his final message to his sister was: "It has been too hard. Please send me off. Tell everyone I have had a hard time. This is my last goodbye."

Jonghyun had also posted an emotional final photo on his Instagram account on Nov 20. The photo had showed lyrics from a song by K-pop indie group Dear Cloud, which read "persistent scars and sighs of exhaustion, will they have stopped?"

That led fans to speculate if the lyrics had been an indication of his imminent death.

On Twitter, fans wrote heartfelt tributes about the singer.

"My deepest condolences goes to Jonghyun's family, friends, Shinee and Shawols (fans of Shinee). Please stay strong," user dearbngtn wrote.Shinee were in Singapore as recently as Nov 24, as they are The Shilla Duty Free's long-time ambassadors.

Together with newly minted ambassadors, K-pop girl group Red Velvet, they celebrated the South Korean duty-free retailer's newly opened Cosmetics & Perfumes store at Changi Airport's Terminal 4.

After the visit, both groups held a joint media conference and performed for 5,000 fans at the Shilla Beauty Concert that night at the Suntec Singapore Convention Centre.

Jonghyun reportedly received one of the biggest laughs at the press conference, with his cheeky answer that he would get the "most expensive products" for his family members at the store. - THE STRAITS TIMES

