Shooting that killed toddler, man, streamed live online

CHICAGO: A toddler and a man were shot dead in a car in a Valentine's Day attack that was captured in a live video on Facebook.

Police said they were still searching for a suspect.

The two-year-old boy, identified as Lavontay White, was shot in the head and died in hospital.

He was riding in the back seat of the car with his aunt, 20, and a 26-year-old man in the front, when another man began shooting at them, said authorities.

Officials have not named the pair who were live-streaming their ride on Facebook as shots rang out.

The man, who also died of a gunshot wound to the head, was the intended target, police said.