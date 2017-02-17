Shooting that killed toddler, man, streamed live online
CHICAGO: A toddler and a man were shot dead in a car in a Valentine's Day attack that was captured in a live video on Facebook.
Police said they were still searching for a suspect.
The two-year-old boy, identified as Lavontay White, was shot in the head and died in hospital.
He was riding in the back seat of the car with his aunt, 20, and a 26-year-old man in the front, when another man began shooting at them, said authorities.
Officials have not named the pair who were live-streaming their ride on Facebook as shots rang out.
The man, who also died of a gunshot wound to the head, was the intended target, police said.
The woman, who was reportedly pregnant, was wounded in the stomach and survived. - AFP