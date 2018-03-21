Shooting in school near Washington leaves three people injured

WASHINGTON: A student shot and critically wounded two fellow students at a Maryland high school yesterday before a campus security officer ended the attack by wounding the shooter, a law enforcement official said.

The attacker died in hospital later.

The shooter shot a male student and a female student at Great Mills High School in St Mary's County, and was then wounded by a campus security officer, county Sheriff Timothy Cameron told MSNBC.

It was not clear whether the student shooter was shot by the security officer or wounded in another way.

The reason for the shooting was unclear, Mr Cameron said, adding, "We don't know the relationship; we don't know the motivation."

The violence was the latest in a decades-long series of shootings at US schools and colleges.

Great Mills High School is in St Mary's County, which is about 110km south of Washington.

"It happened really quickly, right after school started" after 8am (8pm yesterday, Singapore time), Jonathan Freese, a student at the school, told CNN.

"The police came and responded really quickly," Freese said.

"They had a lot of officers respond. Right now, the police are going through classrooms. Soon we are going to be escorted from the school."

The Great Mills incident comes about five weeks after a shooting at a Florida high school left 14 students and three adult staff members dead.

Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School launched a grassroots campaign for gun control following the shooting. They have organised an event on Saturday called "March For Our Lives," which is expected to turn out large crowds in US cities, with the main event in Washington.