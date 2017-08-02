Shorter waiting time for Singaporeans  at Bangkok immigration

BANGKOK: Visitors from Singapore and Hong Kong will soon be breezing through immigration at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang international airports in Bangkok as the authorities implement a new scheme to allow them to use automatic passport scanners currently reserved for Thai nationals.

Immigration Bureau commissioner Nathathorn Prousoontorn said the move will reduce the processing time per person from one minute to 20 to 30 seconds, and visitors won't have to queue for about 30 minutes as is now the case.

Visitors from Hong Kong and Singapore were picked as they made more frequent visits to Thailand compared to people from other countries.