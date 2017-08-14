Show of unity by Britain's cabinet in post-Brexit transition

LONDON After weeks of feuding, two key figures in Britain's cabinet came together yesterday to say any post-Brexit transition would not be a "back door" to continued European Union membership.

Finance minister Philip Hammond, who favours a softer, pro-business Brexit, and International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, a hardline supporter of Britain leaving the EU, have clashed over the UK's future outside the bloc.

NO CLIFF-EDGE

But in a joint article for The Sunday Telegraph newspaper, they agreed there should not be a "cliff-edge" when Britain leaves in March 2019.

They said any transition period would be "time-limited" and that Brexit would mean Britain pulling out of both the European single market and the customs union.

"We want our economy to remain strong and vibrant through this period of change. That means businesses need to have confidence that there will not be a cliff-edge when we leave the EU in just over 20 months' time," they wrote.

"That is why we believe a time-limited interim period will be important to further our national interest and give business greater certainty - but it cannot be indefinite; it cannot be a back door to staying in the EU.