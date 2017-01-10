Show watch

Carey breaks silence on NYE gig

Mariah Carey took to social media to tell her side of the story about the disastrous Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance. She posted a recording on Twitter about how she had been excited about the gig, and said: “It’s a shame we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalise on circumstances beyond our control”. She added: “They foiled me. It turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those excited to ring in the new year with me.”

Lively, Reynolds turn heads on red carpet

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds may hold the title of Hollywood's best dressed couple.

The couple rocked the red carpet at the 74th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, channelling old-school Hollywood glamour.

US actress Lively donned a custom black velvet Atelier Versace Grecian gown with 24-karat gold embellishments and an emerald bangle, accentuating her slim body despite having just given birth to her second daughter less than four months ago.

Reynolds sported a black and white tuxedo and they couldn't have matched better.

Reynolds was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture in the Musical or Comedy category for Deadpool, but lost it to fellow Canadian Ryan Gosling for his performance in La La Land.

Britney Spears in puppy love with model?

The dating rumours keep coming in for Britney Spears and Persian model Sam Asghari.

The US pop star posted a photo on her Instagram yesterday of the duo comfy together with puppy filters from Snapchat.

Spears, 35, and Asghari, 22, apparently met on the set of her music video, Slumber Party.

They were first spotted together in a photo posted by Asghari on his Instagram back in November, which has since been deleted.

They have also spent Christmas and the New Year together, but have yet to confirm the status of their relationship.

A source told E! News: "They went on a few dates.

"It's not as big as people think it is, but you never know."

Nicki Minaj confirms split with rapper Meek Mills

Looks like Nicki Minaj is taking a starship ride out of her relationship with rapper Meek Mill.

Minaj confirmed their split on her Twitter last Thursday.

"To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work and looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year," she tweeted.

The duo started dating in early 2015 and kept most of their relationship private, which led to much speculation on whether Minaj was pregnant or engaged.

Mark Hamill reads Donald Trump tweet as Joker

Mark Hamill has dropped his Luke Skywalker image and is bringing Joker back into the limelight.

He has voiced the Joker in the DC animated series since 1992.

On Saturday, Hamill, 65, tweeted a recording of himself reading US President-elect Donald Trump's New Year Twitter message in Joker's voice, and it was incredibly chilling.

Mr Trump's tweet read: "Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!"