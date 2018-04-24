Singapore man among 25 nabbed at sex party in Thailand

The raid on Saturday night netted 25 people from various countries, including one from Singapore.

A Singaporean man was among 25 people detained at a swingers' sex party in a hotel in Thailand, reports say.

Thai police, with local officials and soldiers, raided the Ban Tulip Hotel in South Pattaya at about 11.30pm on Saturday, rounding up 11 men and 14 women from various countries, the Bangkok Post reported on Sunday.

The newspaper reported that a swingers' party was being held in a room on the hotel's ground floor, and the 25 people were found naked and engaged in sexual activities.

The unnamed Singaporean was among the group which included people from the US, Canada, China, Malaysia, Germany, Thailand, Cambodia, India and Ukraine.

Condoms, lubricants and sex toys were also found scattered around.

Later reports said the men had been released and the hotel operator arrested for violating the Hotel Act and illegally facilitating sexual activities.

Mr Naris Niwapantawong, District Sheriff in the Banglamung area of Pattaya where the raid happened, said the men had "exchanged partners with each other", The Daily Mail reported.

He said: "We received a complaint about the Tulip Hotel. We were told they organised sex parties at the weekends."

The Tulip Hotel in the Nong Prue district of Pattaya has 30 rooms over four floors. It is split into several zones, with one floor dedicated as the "play zone", The Daily Mail reported.

Nearly all the men were with the women in the play zone during the raid.

They were served by three hotel workers who cleaned the rooms, served tea and also joined the sex games.

Sheriff Niwapantawong said: "To attend the event, participants had to register through a website. The cost per night was 1,500 baht (S$63) per person."