Singapore sends aid to Marawi

Singapore has airlifted $100,000 worth of humanitarian supplies to the Philippines to provide relief aid to displaced civilians affected by the ongoing conflict in Marawi.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen posted on his Facebook page at about 3.30pm yesterday that a Republic of Singapore Air Force C-130 transport plane, which had left Singapore at 6am, had arrived at Laguindingan International Airport in the Philippines.

The aircraft carried items donated by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Singapore Red Cross.

The relief package included medical supplies, food, tents, blankets and water filtration devices.

These were later handed over to representatives from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Office of Civil Defense by Colonel Lee Kuan Chung, director of the SAF's Changi Regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Coordination Centre, and Mr Nazeer Basir from the Singapore Red Cross.

A photo of the small ceremony was posted on Dr Ng's Facebook, showing Col Lee together with AFP's assistant division commander of the 4th Infantry Division, Brigadier-General Cristobal Zaragosa.