Singapore: Stop aggravating Rohingya crisis

Singapore yesterday urged all parties in Myanmar's Rakhine state to avoid aggravating the conflict, as it offered to work with Asean to render humanitarian aid to the victims.

The Republic is also prepared to work with Myanmar to support its efforts to restore peace and stability in Rakhine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

"The situation in Myanmar affects all Asean countries," MFA said, adding that it was in the common interest of the region to resolve the crisis.

"As a close friend and fellow Asean neighbour, Singapore stands ready to support efforts by Asean to utilise the existing mechanisms to provide humanitarian assistance to the affected people in the Rakhine State, in accordance with the principles of the Asean Charter."

CONDOLENCES

MFA also extended Singapore's deepest condolences to the victims and their families.

"The situation in Rakhine State is a complex inter-communal issue with deep historical roots. All the parties involved must avoid actions that will further worsen the situation on the ground and work together to foster viable and long-term solutions, so that the affected communities can rebuild their lives," MFA said, adding that the authorities must ensure the safety of civilians.

It said that the Singapore Red Cross Society and the Rahmatan Lil 'Alamin Foundation have launched separate initiatives to raise funds. The Singapore Buddhist Federation has also expressed support for these efforts. Funds collected will be used to provide humanitarian aid to affected people, regardless of their ethnicity or religion, its statement said.