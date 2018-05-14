Singapore strongly condemns Surabaya bombings

Singapore strongly condemns the bombings in Surabaya, Indonesia, yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement.

Noting that the heinous attacks resulted in the loss of innocent lives and caused injuries to many, Singapore expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a quick recovery.

"MFA and the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta have reached out to Singaporeans who are e-registered in Surabaya to ascertain their safety," the statement said, adding that there have been no reports so far of Singaporeans directly affected or injured by the bomb blasts.

"Singaporeans in Surabaya should take the necessary precautions for their personal safety, heed the instructions of the local authorities and closely monitor the local news," the MFA said.

It also advised Singaporeans in Indonesia to let their families and friends know that they are safe, as well as e-register with the ministry.

Singaporeans in need of consular assistance have been directed to contact the embassy or the 24-hour MFA duty office.