Singaporean charged with attempted murder in Australia

The suspect is under arrest. PHOTO:7 NEWS BRISBANE

A 31-year-old Singaporean was charged in Australia last night with the attempted murder of a 20-year-old woman from Hong Kong who is living in Brisbane.

Police in Queensland charged him after he underwent a psychiatric assessment in hospital following his arrest the day before.

The police said they will allege that he hit the woman on the head with a hammer and stabbed her multiple times at a residence in the Brisbane suburb of Norman Park on Monday night.

They will further allege that he fled on foot after the attack.

The suspect is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

He was allegedly previously in a relationship with the victim after meeting her online several months ago.

Police said he had travelled to Australia once before to see her and arrived again as a tourist on Sunday.

FRACTURED SKULL

The woman was named by local media as Ms Sherry Cheung, and she is being treated for a fractured skull.

A hospital spokesman told The Straits Times that Ms Cheung is recovering well.

"She is very stable at the moment and is up and walking around," he said.

"At this time, there are no long-term injuries that we can see. She is recovering quicker than expected."

The owners of the residence, which the suspect rented via Airbnb, reportedly overheard the attack, causing him to flee, leaving behind his wallet and passport.

Queensland police are still investigating the reason for the attack.