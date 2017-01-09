Singaporeans form bulk of foreign traffic offenders in Johor

Singaporeans make up the largest proportion of foreign traffic offenders in Johor between 2010 and last year.

There were 184,014 unpaid summonses and 3,423 drivers being blacklisted, the New Straits Times reported.

Malaysia's Traffic Enforcement and Investigations Department chief Mahamad Akhir Darus told reporters yesterday that Singaporeans were followed by motorists from Brunei, with 63,696 unpaid summonses and 509 blacklisted drivers in the same period.

Others nationalities include Thais, with 22,334 (unpaid summonses) and 1,116 (blacklisted), and Indonesians with 2,880 (unpaid summonses) and 36 (blacklisted).

Mr Mahamad Akhir was speaking after leading 200 policemen from Bukit Aman and Johor on a three-day operation to nab law-breaking drivers of foreign-registered vehicles, beginning on Jan 6.

He said: "Foreign-registered drivers always say police are collecting money for the government to give out (through) BR1M (1Malaysia People's Aid cash handout scheme).

"We are not a revenue collection agency. Our mandate is to enforce and educate road users whose disregard for traffic rules can cause deaths and accidents."

Mr Mahamad Akhir added: "So far this year, 5,710 vehicles have been inspected at three road blocks and five people have been arrested.

"A total of 3,275 summonses have been paid."