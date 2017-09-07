Singaporeans urged to avoid N. Korea

Singaporeans have been urged to avoid all non-essential travel to North Korea, in light of recent developments and the unpredictable situation arising from the country's actions.

In a travel advisory posted on its website yesterdaymorning, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) highlighted that Singapore has no diplomatic representation in North Korea.

This constrains its ability to extend consular assistance to Singaporeans who travel there, it added.

Those in need of advice or urgent consular assistance can contact MFA's 24-hour duty office on 6379-8800 and 6379-8855, or e-mail mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg