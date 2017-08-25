Six months to implement US transgender ban

WASHINGTON: The White House is expected to tell the Pentagon in the coming days how to implement a ban on transgender people in the military, according to a memo that says the US Defence Secretary may decide whether to remove service members based on their ability to deploy, a US official said on Wednesday.

The two-and-a-half-page White House document gives Defense Secretary Jim Mattis six months to fully implement the ban, according to a story first reported by The Wall Street Journal and then confirmed by the official.

It also directs the US Defence Department to deny admittance to transgender individuals and to stop spending on medical treatment regimens for those currently serving, the Journal reported, citing officials.