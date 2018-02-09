Skiers take to Paris streets as snow prompts travel chaos

Skiers swished down the hilly streets of Montmartre in Paris on Wednesday, taking advantage of the heavy snowfall that otherwise caused misery to thousands of travellers. Nearly 2,000 people in the Paris region had to spend Tuesday night in their cars, according to police, after the snow caused traffic jams that stretched a record 740km. The 12cm of snow dumped overnight also played havoc with public transport, halting almost all buses in Paris and flights. The Eiffel Tower was closed for a second day, reported AFP.