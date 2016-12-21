World

Smog in north-east China grounds flights

People waiting for street food as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province. PHOTO: REUTERS
BEIJING Heavy smog suffocated north-east China for a fifth day yesterday, with hundreds of flights cancelled and road and rail transport grinding to a halt in low-visibility conditions.

More than 20 cities have entered a state of red alert since Friday evening, implementing emergency measures aimed at cutting emissions and protecting public health.

Levels of PM 2.5 - harmful microscopic particles - climbed to 844 in the area, according to the website aqicn.org. The number is almost 34 times the World Health Organisation's recommended maximum exposure level of 25 over a 24-hour period. - AFP

