Some N Korean defectors showed signs of radiation exposure: Report

SEOUL Defectors who previously lived near North Korea's nuclear test site have showed signs of radiation exposure in their medical check-ups, South Korean officials reported yesterday.

Since October, the South's Ministry of Unification has been radiation-testing 30 defectors who previously lived in Kilju County, near North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear site.

The North has conducted all of its six nuclear tests at the site, located in the country's north-eastern province.

Concern about the safety of the site, located on the mountainous border with China, peaked last month with reports that the latest nuclear test had triggered a tunnel collapse, killing 100 workers.