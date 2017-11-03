Some students in Indonesia want Islamic caliphate

JAKARTA Nearly 20 per cent of high school and university students in Indonesia support the establishment of a caliphate in the Muslim-majority country over the current secular government, a survey showed this week.

Indonesia has in recent years seen its long-standing reputation for religious tolerance come under scrutiny as hardline Islamic groups muscle their way into the public and political life in the young democracy.

Most Indonesians practise a moderate form of Islam, and the country has sizeable minorities of people of other beliefs. Religious diversity is enshrined in its constitution.

The survey by Jakarta-based organisation Alvara polled more than 4,200 Muslim students, mostly in top schools and universities.

Nearly one in four said they were ready to wage jihad to achieve a caliphate.