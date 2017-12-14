South Korea seeks to mend frayed ties with China

South Korean President Moon Jae In and First Lady Kim Jung Sook arriving at the start of a state visit in Beijing.

Seeking to mend frayed ties with China, visiting South Korean President Moon Jae In has said the two neighbours should broaden their economic partnership in eight areas, including e-commerce, new technologies and start-ups.

Speaking to South Korean and Chinese business executives at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouseyesterday, Mr Moon stressed the need to expand bilateral trade and investment beyond traditional manufacturing-based industries, to include services and new industries such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, robotics and unmanned aerial vehicles.

He also pushed for negotiations to expand the China-South Korea free trade deal inked in 2015, so as to maximise benefits for both countries.

"If the past 25 years allowed us to build a path for friendship and cooperation, the next 25 years is time for us to sail towards co-prosperity. Our two countries share the same destiny and will prosper together," he said.

Mr Moon arrived yesterday for a four-day visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Mr Moon's visit is meant to mend fraught relations, particularly in economic exchanges, which have stalled in the past 1½ years because of China's displeasure over South Korea's deployment of an advanced missile defence system.

It also comes at a time when tensions in the Korean peninsula have escalated over North Korea's nuclear and missile development programmes.

Mr Moon and Mr Xi are expected to discuss ways to reduce tensions and to resolve the nuclear issue.

Mr Moon will meet Mr Xitoday , the two leaders' third meeting since Mr Moon came to power in May.

- ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY CHANG MAY CHOON IN SEOUL