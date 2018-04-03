South Korean artists deliver message of hope and unification
This picture, released by the North Korean Central News Agency, shows Mr Kim Jong Un (centre), with his wife, Ms Ri Sol Ju, conversing with attendees and artists after the performance, Spring Comes, by an art troupe in Pyongyang on Sunday.
The visiting South Korea troupe delivered a message of peace and hope for unification through its concert. Mr Kim is the first North Korean leader to attend a concert by South Korean musicians.
