South Korean election set for May 9

SEOUL: South Korea will hold a presidential election on May 9 to replace impeached leader Park Geun Hye, who was dismissed last Friday over a corruption scandal, the Yonhap news agency reported yesterday.

Prime Minister Hwang Kyo Ahn, who has also been acting president since December, had said earlier that he would not run for the post.

He became acting president when parliament impeached Ms Park last December. The Constitutional Court upheld her impeachment last Friday and dismissed her from office.